Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,953. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $70.17. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,146,359.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $319,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

