Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Update

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 39,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, Director Dennis Joseph Bixenman sold 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $118,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,155 shares in the company, valued at $194,825.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Donegal Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $404.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.27. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Donegal Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

