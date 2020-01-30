Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Up 5.5% in January

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 256,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $324.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.34. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFIN shares. B. Riley started coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz purchased 284,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $2,823,099.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 694,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 412,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 212,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,227 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

