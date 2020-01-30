DopeCoin Price Hits $0.0022 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. DopeCoin has a market cap of $254,779.00 and $3,490.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00716136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007161 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034718 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000516 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

