Dougherty & Co Weighs in on F5 Networks, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F5 Networks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ FY2020 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.56.

FFIV stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,279. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $121.36 and a 12-month high of $173.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.73.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 824.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 236,587 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 389.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 108,492 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 97,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 63.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 67,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 34.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $235,321.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,818.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

