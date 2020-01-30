Dougherty & Co Weighs in on Vocera Communications Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vocera Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16).

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VCRA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Shares of VCRA stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $22.04. 8,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,668. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.39 million, a PE ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,926,000 after acquiring an additional 688,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,030,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 572.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 233,945 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,870,000.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,456 shares of company stock valued at $397,715. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

