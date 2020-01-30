Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Dover updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.92. 1,212,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average is $103.95. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,084,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,714 shares of company stock worth $1,295,756. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

