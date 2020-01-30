Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.279-7.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.34 billion.Dover also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.11.

DOV stock opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. Dover has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $120.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,084,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,756 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

