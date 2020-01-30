Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.31. Dover also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.11.

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $117.05. 44,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,018. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Dover has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $120.04. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Dover news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Insiders have sold a total of 11,714 shares of company stock worth $1,295,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

