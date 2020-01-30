Dragon Coins Trading Down 6.9% This Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00000781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, Sistemkoin and IDEX. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $25.84 million and approximately $84,526.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.35 or 0.03132410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00192710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00122288 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

