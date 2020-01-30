Dropil Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Dropil token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Tidex. In the last week, Dropil has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. Dropil has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $170,909.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dropil alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027657 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006724 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003812 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001019 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007917 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00036897 BTC.

Dropil Token Profile

Dropil is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,762,163,928 tokens. Dropil’s official website is dropil.com. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dropil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dropil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.