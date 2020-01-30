DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 12,557 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,636,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 24,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 313,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,509,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

