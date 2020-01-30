DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,939 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 12.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Intel by 329.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $216,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,003. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.21. 3,902,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,603,782. The stock has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

