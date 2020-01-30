DT Investment Partners LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,050 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,486 shares of company stock worth $15,911,089 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $124.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,145. The company has a market capitalization of $311.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $93.57 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.