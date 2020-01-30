DT Investment Partners LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.6% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $109.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,087. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $109.98 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $210.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

