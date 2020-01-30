DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,433 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,159 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after acquiring an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,579,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,524,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

