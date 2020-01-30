DT Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Home Depot by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.75. The company had a trading volume of 911,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,468. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The company has a market cap of $255.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

