Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Duke Realty worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Duke Realty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 198,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Duke Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $36.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.68%.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

