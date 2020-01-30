Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,830,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 66.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,326,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,894,000 after buying an additional 2,927,278 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,034,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,214,000 after buying an additional 537,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 9.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,907,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,760,000 after buying an additional 256,925 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,786,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,697,000 after buying an additional 76,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

NYSE:DRE opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.68%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

