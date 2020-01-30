Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Duke Realty updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.48-1.54 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.48-$1.54 EPS.

Duke Realty stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 128,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,319. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.68%.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,003,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.