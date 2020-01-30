Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,023 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $927,935,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,417,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $705,692,000 after purchasing an additional 171,317 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,247,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $758,995,000 after purchasing an additional 308,113 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $135.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.69 and a 200 day moving average of $139.63. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $245.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.77.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.