Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,863.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,844.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,812.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,188.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

