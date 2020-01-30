Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DPM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

TSE DPM opened at C$6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 55.45. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.55 and a 12 month high of C$6.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$125.29 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$144,000.00. Also, Director Jeremy Kinsman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$51,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$128,700. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,700 shares of company stock worth $1,695,670.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.