Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 17.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DNKN opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. OTR Global raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.44.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

