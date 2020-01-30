Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 13,120 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 115.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Lithia Motors worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $142.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.53. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,047,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $282,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

