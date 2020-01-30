Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 113,490 Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of Healthcare Trust Of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HTA stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 187.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.