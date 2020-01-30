Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Globus Medical worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 948.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,005,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $380,494.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,176.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,894. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. Globus Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.