Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 12,128 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 165.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at about $398,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $99.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.19.

