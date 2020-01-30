Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 15,781 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 567.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,243,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,490,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,910,000 after acquiring an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after acquiring an additional 338,263 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 317,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.92.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,770 shares of company stock worth $8,148,567 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $194.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $207.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

