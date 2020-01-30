Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 6,306 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Assured Guaranty worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 113,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 568,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after acquiring an additional 102,976 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,574,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,935 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $470,322.90. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 245,830 shares in the company, valued at $11,637,592.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $138,236.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 168,778 shares of company stock worth $5,929,762 and have sold 42,348 shares worth $2,045,749. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $46.85 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

