Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMT Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% in the third quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 24,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPR opened at $63.03 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.12 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.04.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

