Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Ventas by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 21.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 230.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Capital One Financial lowered Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $57.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

