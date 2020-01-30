Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.21 Million Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,958 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the third quarter worth $65,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

HST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

