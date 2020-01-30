Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.42 Million Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 16.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,863,000 after buying an additional 149,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,993,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 602,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,228,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 719.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,672,000 after buying an additional 630,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,379,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $117.27 on Thursday. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $120.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.96.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.