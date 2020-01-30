Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

