Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $71,031,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $872,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,533,000 after buying an additional 197,690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,868,000 after buying an additional 154,044 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 208,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,871,000 after buying an additional 116,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.12.

NYSE:GS opened at $239.21 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $180.73 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.70.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

