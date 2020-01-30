Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $166.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.11 and a 200 day moving average of $150.77. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.09 and a 12 month high of $173.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

