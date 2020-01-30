Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,189 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,775,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,025,000 after buying an additional 516,830 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,041,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 490.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 147,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 105.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,224,000 after purchasing an additional 142,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,262,000 after purchasing an additional 132,176 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

NYSE:JLL opened at $170.87 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $124.01 and a one year high of $175.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JLL. Bank of America lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $179.00 target price on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.15.

In related news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.