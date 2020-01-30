Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 13,198 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,198 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 52.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,004,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,821,000 after purchasing an additional 693,648 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $25,782,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $26,650,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 128.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 754,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,104,000 after purchasing an additional 423,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $10,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $901,042.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,095 shares of company stock worth $3,864,873 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

