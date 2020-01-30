Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 18,154 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,154 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $121,277,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 8,673.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,087,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,547 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in General Motors by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,626,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,424 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in General Motors by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,116,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,835,000 after purchasing an additional 752,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in General Motors by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,931,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $109,856,000 after purchasing an additional 640,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

GM opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. General Motors has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

