Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,590 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Marriott International by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 50.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 90.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $140.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.72 and a 200-day moving average of $135.04. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $111.02 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $147,631.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,434.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

