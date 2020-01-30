Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 8,596 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $15,276,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 276,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 110,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,338 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACGL opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.