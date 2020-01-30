Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 85,963 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,963 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 986.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

