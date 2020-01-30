DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.21 ($40.94).

ETR:DWS opened at €34.54 ($40.16) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 16.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a fifty-two week low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a fifty-two week high of €34.18 ($39.74).

About DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

