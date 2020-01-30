DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €38.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) received a €38.50 ($44.77) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €35.21 ($40.94).

ETR:DWS opened at €34.54 ($40.16) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 16.85. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 1-year low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a 1-year high of €34.18 ($39.74).

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

