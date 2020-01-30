DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) received a €40.00 ($46.51) target price from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DWS. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.57 ($41.36).

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

Shares of DWS stock traded up €1.47 ($1.71) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €35.07 ($40.78). 273,287 shares of the stock were exchanged. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12-month low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a 12-month high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11.

About DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.