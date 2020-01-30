DXC Technology (DXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $33.10 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33.

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

