Dynamic Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,288.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $538,002.00 and approximately $1,288.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,491.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.72 or 0.01944515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.34 or 0.04119538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00717573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00127976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00782164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009335 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027715 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00726710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,881,044 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

