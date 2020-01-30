Dynamite (DYNMT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $330,518.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $158,995.00 and $330,518.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00005389 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045986 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00303470 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010639 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001886 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012329 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 858,064 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,032 tokens. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.