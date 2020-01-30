Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.39.

NYSE DT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 49,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.51. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $560,847,140.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

